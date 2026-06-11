Slow Horses Season 6: Oldman, Scott Thomas Back for Revenge

Slow Horses is galloping back to Slough House. Apple TV+ confirmed Season 6 of the Emmy-winning spy thriller in October 2024, and filming has already wrapped ahead of an expected fall 2026 premiere.

Release Date & Production Status

While Apple hasn’t announced an official date, Slow Horses Season 6 is tracking for autumn/fall 2026 based on the show’s annual release pattern. Gary Oldman confirmed to ScreenRant on October 3, 2025 that filming for Season 6 was completed, with Season 7 set to begin shooting by late October 2025. Wikipedia notes a more specific target: September 16, 2026.

First Look: Plot & Teaser Details

Season 6 adapts Mick Herron’s novels Joe Country (2019) and Slough House (2021). According to Apple TV+, the story “sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge”.

A teaser that ran after Season 5’s finale showed Jackson Lamb and Roddy Ho visiting Emma Flyte’s door with a boy whose father was murdered after stealing sensitive MI5 files. The clip teased that “Slough House is missing” and the team’s identities have been erased. Expect confrontations, explosions, and the series’ signature dark humor.

Returning Cast & New Faces

The brilliant core Slough House team is officially set to return, anchored by Gary Oldman as the obnoxious yet brilliant Jackson Lamb and Kristin Scott Thomas as First Desk Diana Taverner. Joining them once again are series staples Jack Lowden (River Cartwright), Saskia Reeves (Catherine Standish), Rosalind Eleazar (Louisa Guy), Christopher Chung (the insufferable Roddy Ho), and Jonathan Pryce as the legendary David Cartwright.

Fans can also look forward to seeing more of the newer recruits, including Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander, Ruth Bradley as Emma Flyte, and Tom Brooke as J.K. Coe. Fresh blood is being injected into the cast this season with the exciting additions of Harry Lloyd and Lenny Rush, while Hugo Weaving is highly anticipated to make a menacing return as the calculating Frank Harkness.

Behind the Scenes

Adam Randall, who directed Season 4, returns to helm Season 6. Original showrunner Will Smith stepped down after Season 5, with Gaby Chiappe taking over as head writer for Season 6.

Where to Watch

All five existing seasons stream on Apple TV+, and Season 6 will premiere exclusively on the platform. Season 7, adapting Bad Actors, is already confirmed.