‘Slow Horses’ season 6 trailer finally reveals Olivia Cooke’s return

After a four-season absence, Olivia Cooke is finally making her highly anticipated return to the cast of Slow Horses, marking her comeback to the hit spy thriller.

The season six trailer, which was just released, reveals that scene-stealer Sid has come back to life (yeah, we all knew she wasn’t actually dead).

The Apple TV+ smash will return to screens in September, as planned, and this first glimpse indicates that our group of unsuccessful spies is under covert attack.

After sneaking into Diana Taverner’s (Kristin Scott Thomas) garden, Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb asks:

“Do you know anything about why my Slow Horses keep turning up dead?”

Next, we witness two horrific outcomes: one spy is pushed from a canal boat, while another is trapped in a burning cargo container.

Later, characters wearing gas masks spray Moira (Joanna Scanlan) in the face with what is most likely not water.

We are informed that there is a list of every Slough House employee, both current and former—another name for a kill list.

Because Louisa (Rosalind Eleazar) resigned from MI5 the previous season, the gang goes hunting for her to warn her, so it’s not only Cooke returning this season.

Lamb calls it “a slaughter!” and sends the Slow Horses to a safe location, where they are instructed not to use their phones. Naturally, Roddy defies this order right away.

Given that he is back in the picture, River’s dubious American father (Hugo Weaving) may be involved in some way.

Then Lamb shares some more of his wisdom with Catherine (Saskia Reeves), saying:

“We’re spies. We’ve all faked our death at one time or another.”

Then, as a tired-looking River ascends a flight of stairs, he finds Cooke’s Sid, dressed in a bulky coat, waiting for him at the top.

Cooke portrayed Slough House’s lone respectable, dry-witted spy in the same year that she made her debut in House of the Dragon.

While it was initially unclear why Sid had ended up in the rejects’ palace, it quickly became clear that she had been placed there to monitor Lowden’s River following the show’s epic Stansted mishap.

Sid was shot in the head and (off-screen) pronounced dead as her brief but endearing run came to a gruesome conclusion. However, that seemed unlikely once the Slow Horses realized that all traces of her existence had been erased.

Fans of Slow Horses have long wondered if and when Sid would return. The sixth series, which is based on the sixth and seventh books in Mick Herron’s Slough House series, will debut on September 16.