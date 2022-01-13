Slow internet?: Fault reported in int’l submarine cable in Indian ocean

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that some internet users may experience downgraded speeds during peak hours as a fault was reported in the international submarine cable in the Indian ocean.

The PTA said in a media statement that a fault has been reported in the international submarine cable, SMW4, operated by PTCL, in the Indian ocean due to which some internet users may experience downgraded speeds during peak hours.

It added that alternate measures to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users have been taken on a priority basis to meet capacity requirements including additional adhoc bandwidth in the system.

The authority said, “Work is underway to fully restore internet services at the earliest. PTA is monitoring the situation and will continue to update on it.”

Earlier in December last year, a submarine cable fault had affected the internet speed in Pakistan.

The fault had affected the internet speed by 1 terabyte in the country after which the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) started to shift internet traffic to other cables.

Southeast Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 4 (SEA-ME-WE 4) is an optical fibre submarine communications cable system that carries telecommunications between Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria and France.

