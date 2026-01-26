Sly Dunbar, half of iconic duo Sly and Robbie, passes away aged 73

Sly Dunbar, the Jamaican drummer and producer who helped shape modern reggae as one half of the legendary duo Sly and Robbie, has died at the age of 73.

Dunbar was found unresponsive at his home on Monday morning. Doctors later confirmed his death. People close to the family say he had been unwell for several months, though the loss still hit hard across the global music community.

For generations of musicians and listeners, Sly Dunbar’s sound was everywhere. His drumming powered thousands of recordings over decades, quietly becoming the backbone of reggae, dancehall and much more. From Kingston studios to the biggest stages in the world, his rhythm travelled far.

Born Lowell Fillmore Dunbar in Kingston, he began playing beats long before fame arrived, tapping rhythms on school desks and tin cans. As a teenager, he teamed up with bassist Robbie Shakespeare. Together, they became the core of influential studio bands like the Revolutionaries, setting the pace for Jamaican music in the 1970s.

Dunbar’s signature “rockers” drum style changed the feel of roots reggae and soon became a standard. By the late 1970s, he and Shakespeare had built enough success to launch Taxi Records, opening the door to international collaborations.

Soon, Sly and Robbie were working far beyond reggae. They played on major projects with Grace Jones, Bob Dylan, Serge Gainsbourg and Mick Jagger, among many others. Their influence stretched into pop, rock and soul, without ever losing its Jamaican heartbeat.

In the 1990s, the duo helped define a brighter, melodic era of dancehall with Chaka Demus & Pliers, delivering global hits that still resonate. Later work included collaborations with Fugees, No Doubt and Omi, proving Dunbar’s relevance never faded.

Across his career, Dunbar earned 13 Grammy nominations and won twice. But his real legacy is simpler. A drumbeat. A groove. A sound that will keep playing long after his passing.