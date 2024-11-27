World’s smallest nebulizer developed by KU students

KARACHI: Students from the University of Karachi have developed the world’s smallest rechargeable nebulizer, an innovative device designed to offer convenience and ease of use for patients during travel or at the office.

With rising pollution levels leading to a surge in asthma, respiratory issues, chest infections, and lung diseases, there is an increasing demand for portable medical devices. Traditional nebulizers are often bulky and inconvenient to carry, making it difficult for patients to access treatment when on the go.

Addressing this challenge, a team of talented students from the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences has created a groundbreaking compact nebulizer. This rechargeable device is small enough to fit in a bag, making it an ideal choice for emergencies, whether at work or during travel.

The team behind this innovation includes Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Taha Ishaq, Syed Wali Uddin, Syeda Arshiya, Zohaib Salman, Maham Zaidi, Priyan Khan, and Tuba Saleem. Their collective efforts have resulted in a device that is not only portable but also highly efficient in delivering relief to patients with respiratory conditions.

The nebulizer can operate continuously for 35 minutes and, once fully charged, remains functional for up to two days. This makes it a reliable and convenient option for individuals requiring frequent nebulization.

According to the students, this device has been specifically designed for people suffering from respiratory illnesses and chest infections. Its lightweight, portable design ensures that patients can manage their conditions effectively without being confined to large, stationary machines.

This innovation by Karachi University students is a significant step forward in medical technology, providing a practical solution to an increasing global health challenge. Their contribution highlights the potential of young Pakistani innovators in addressing pressing healthcare needs.