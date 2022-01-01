Smart lockdown in Karachi to combat Omicron

KARACHI: A micro-smart lockdown was imposed in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal after eleven members of a family tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

According to a notification issued by the District East deputy commissioner, the lockdown was imposed in Block-07 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal for a period of two weeks effective from Dec 31.

Also Read: Covid-19: 556 new cases and 6 more deaths in Pakistan

“Smart Lockdown (SLDs) and Micro-Smart Lockdown (mSLDs) shall be enforced in the street and houses of specified area respectively,” read the notification.

The following restrictions have been imposed in the area:

Any person entering or leaving the area under lockdown will have to wear a mask without any exception.

Movement of people residing in the area shall be strictly restricted.

Only grocery shops, bakeries and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open while all other business activities shall remain suspended.

No home delivery / takeaway of any sort will be allowed.

There will a complete ban on all kinds of functions

Earlier, the health department said eleven members of a single family were found to be infected with the new variant. The affected people, residents of the city’s District East, include eight women and three men whose ages range from 26 to 77.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!