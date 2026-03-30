Pakistan takes decision on smart lockdown

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has decided not to impose a smart lockdown in the country, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by President Asif Ali Zardari, where it was agreed not to enforce a smart lockdown. Sources added that the proposal for a smart lockdown was rejected due to opposition from the provinces.

It was further reported that the chief ministers of all four provinces opposed the idea of a smart lockdown. Due to lack of consensus, the plan to implement smart lockdown measures could not move forward.

Sources also said that no agreement could be reached on imposing a smart lockdown in Pakistan for energy conservation purposes.

Instead, the government has decided to adopt alternative measures to address the situation, according to sources.

Also Read: Govt decides to impose countrywide smart Lockdown

Earlier, the government had decided to take steps to tackle the country’s energy crisis amid escalating tensions in the region, which were hindering fuel supplies.