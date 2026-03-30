Pakistan takes decision on smart lockdown
- By Web Desk -
- Mar 30, 2026
ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has decided not to impose a smart lockdown in the country, ARY News reported citing sources.
According to sources, the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by President Asif Ali Zardari, where it was agreed not to enforce a smart lockdown. Sources added that the proposal for a smart lockdown was rejected due to opposition from the provinces.
It was further reported that the chief ministers of all four provinces opposed the idea of a smart lockdown. Due to lack of consensus, the plan to implement smart lockdown measures could not move forward.
Sources also said that no agreement could be reached on imposing a smart lockdown in Pakistan for energy conservation purposes.
Instead, the government has decided to adopt alternative measures to address the situation, according to sources.
Also Read: Govt decides to impose countrywide smart Lockdown
Earlier, the government had decided to take steps to tackle the country’s energy crisis amid escalating tensions in the region, which were hindering fuel supplies.
The federal government decided to impose a smart lockdown across the country on weekends, i.e., Saturdays and Sundays, sources said.
“The proposals have been finalized and the lockdown has come into force after being approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” according to sources.
“The duration of the lockdown has been recommended from Saturday noon (12:00) to Sunday night’s 11:59 PM,” sources referring the proposal said.
According to sources, all business activities will remain suspended during the lockdown duration.
“All markets and commercial activities and wedding ceremonies will be prohibited during the lockdown duration,” sources said.
The government proposals, however, recommended keeping the public transport running during the lockdown period, “Hospitals, pharmacies and essential public services would also remain open in lockdown,” according to sources.
Sources also said that the ports, railways and air travel will be continued as per the routine.