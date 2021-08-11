Smart lockdown imposed in parts of Karachi after COVID-19 surge

KARACHI: Local administration in the city has started implementation on the NCOC directives after it imposed smart lockdown in seven union councils of a Karachi district amid rising COVID-19 case, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the notification for a smart lockdown has been issued by the deputy commissioner Kemari, restricting movement in three sub-divisions and seven union councils (UCs) of the city.

The notification highlighted that the micro lockdown would remain in place for 14 days from August 11 to 24 in light of the recommendations from the district health officer.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced to lift lockdown imposed in the Sindh province from August 09 while continuing with other restrictions on movement.

The Sindh province announced to impose lockdown in the province from July 31 until August 08 citing a spike in COVID-19 cases.