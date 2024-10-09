Smartphone buyers warned by PTA over potential fraud

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) asked the citizens to be cautious while purchasing new box-packed or used smartphones.

To avoid potential fraud and ensure safety, the PTA advised buying smartphones from reliable sources and verifying the warranty.

In an alert, the PTA asked the citizens to stay safe while buying mobile devices. The authority asked the citizens to always buy mobile phones from reliable sources and ensure the phone has a warranty.

“Purchase box-packed phones, check the PTA stamp on the box, and match the IMEI on the box and phone,” the PTA alert read.

“Avoid buying expensive devices at suspiciously low prices or without a warranty. Always buy a box-packed mobile device. Check the PTA stamp on the box in front of the shop owner. Make sure the IMEI on the box as well as the IMEI on the phone are the same.”

It also provided a link https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/ to verify IMEI which also be verified by texting the IMEI to 8484, or using the DVS app.