The real reason Smiling Friends is ending after Season 3

The animated comedy Smiling Friends is coming to an end as creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel confirmed that the show will conclude after its third season. The announcement was shared through a video released by Adult Swim on social media.

For fans of Smiling Friends, the news may come as a surprise. The series has developed a loyal following since its debut, and its chaotic humor and bizarre characters helped turn it into one of Adult Swim’s most talked-about animated shows in recent years.

But the decision, according to its creators, was not sudden.

Cusack and Hadel explained that after completing work on Season 3, they both reached the same point creatively. Years of writing, animating and producing the show had taken a toll. They felt exhausted, though also satisfied with what they had built. In their view, Smiling Friends had reached a natural endpoint.

The pair said they had always intended to give the show everything they had while it lasted. The goal was simple: put full energy into Smiling Friends, keep the quality high, and step away before the series began to feel stretched or tired.

Ending Smiling Friends now, they believe, protects the show’s legacy. Continuing while burned out, they suggested, would risk weakening the kind of sharp, unpredictable humor that made Smiling Friends popular in the first place.

Importantly, the move was not forced by the network. Cusack noted that the decision to end Smiling Friends came entirely from the creators themselves, with Adult Swim supporting whatever direction they chose.

There is still a little more Smiling Friends left for viewers. Two additional Season 3 episodes that were not included in the initial rollout are scheduled to air on April 12. These episodes are not designed as finales, but rather remaining installments that had not yet been broadcast.

Even with the series ending, the door is not completely closed. Cusack and Hadel indicated that Smiling Friends could return in the future if they ever feel inspired to revisit it.

For now, though, Season 3 will mark the end of the road for hit anime, a short run, but one its creators believe ended at the right moment.