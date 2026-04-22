Smith's ton powers Sultans to imposing total

Belligerent Steve Smith’s century propelled Multan Sultans to a commanding total against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the 33rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 clash at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first, the Sultans posted 213-7 in 20 overs, headlined by Smith’s century and an imposing opening partnership.

The opening pair of Farhan and Smith put on a batting show, forging a 132-run stand in 12.3 overs.

Sahibzada hit five sixes and four boundaries before getting caught on 66 from 43 balls. Meanwhile, Smith carried on and took the attack to the Kingsmen bowlers.

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He was involved in a 53-run partnership with Josh Philippe, with Smith doing the bulk of the scoring, including a 28-run over off Hunain Shah to bring up his maiden PSL hundred.

The right-hander batter eventually departed for 106 from 50 balls, including six maximums and 12 fours.

Hyderabad Kingsmen bowlers did well in the final three overs to curtail the scoring rate and keep Sultans to 213.

For Kingsmen, Hassan Khan remained the pick of the bowlers, picking up one wicket while giving away only 28

Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed

Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Muhammad Nawaz, Arafat Nawaz, Muhammad Imran, Peter Siddle, Muhammad Waseem Jnr, Muhammad Ismail