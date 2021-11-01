Smog level goes beyond safe mark in Lahore, warns Punjab health deptt    

LAHORE: Punjab health department has warned citizens regarding rising smog levels in Lahore asking citizens to use masks and sunglasses to avoid its effects, ARY NEWS reported.

Secretary Health Imran Sikander said that the smog level has gone up beyond the safe level in the provincial capital of the Punjab province and directed the hospitals to immediately establish smog counters in the hospitals.

“The rising levels could lead to breathing issues, swelling in eyes and throat,” he said while asking citizens to not leave their houses in Lahore without a mask and sunglasses to avoid its worst effects.

Recently, with an aim to control smog, the authorities in Punjab have imposed section 144 across the province.

As the winter is around the corner, the authorities in Punjab have decided to take strict actions to control smog across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab home department, section-144 has been imposed for one month across the province while setting the waste products on fire has also been banned to deal with the increasing threat of smog.

The provincial government has directed the concerned administrative secretaries, commissioners and deputy commissioners (DCs) to make certain arrangements accordingly.

The brick-kilns with old designs have been directed to remain close in order to save the environment from the smog.

