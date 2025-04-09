LHC directs action against water wastage in households amid smog concerns

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered action against people wasting water at homes to address smog-related challenges, ARY News reported.

A written order issued by Justice Shahid Karim suggested imposing a water emergency across Punjab to prevent drought and address smog-related challenges.

The court instructed that the matter of declaring a water emergency be placed before the provincial cabinet, with a report to be submitted at the next hearing.

LHC Judge Justice Karim also ordered action against individuals and housing societies found wasting water in households.

The judgment mandates the Cooperative Department to fine housing societies that allow car washing within their premises and to enforce a complete ban on using piped clean water for non-essential purposes at home.

The Director General of PDMA (Provincial Disaster Management Authority) raised concerns about reduced river water levels due to climate change.

Read more: Smog: LHC orders electric vehicle charging facilities at fuel stations

The LHC directed PDMA to play a leading role in drought prevention and collaborate with other provincial departments for water conservation.

The court underlined the urgent need to implement a water emergency in Punjab, similar to measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that such enforcement would strengthen PDMA’s efforts to preserve water resources.

The petitions will be heard again on April 11.

On February 28 hearing, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed to expedite process of health allowance provision to traffic wardens.

Appreciating the effective traffic management by the wardens, the LHC judge ordered the expeditious processing of health allowance provision for traffic wardens and directed authorities to establish their service structure without delay.