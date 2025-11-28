Smog: LHC orders action against Punjab University's smoke-emitting buses

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered action against Punjab University’s (PU) smoke-emitting buses to deal with the increasing threat of smog, ARY News reported.

During the proceedings, the court directed authorities to inspect all government buses and shut down vehicles emitting smoke.

The court remarked that buses of Punjab University also emit smoke and should be taken off the roads.

A member of the environmental commission informed the LHC bench that the issue of tree cutting at Nasir Bagh had surfaced.

The court questioned whether the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was aware of the tree cutting.

The court observed that trees continue to be cut despite repeated assurances, adding that even the government has repeatedly stated that trees must not be felled.

The counsel for the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) stated that an underground parking facility is planned at Nasir Bagh and that seven large trees will be relocated. He added that the project was necessary due to persistent parking issues.

Justice Shahid Karim noted that Nasir Bagh holds historical significance and that he has received photographs showing tree cutting. He added that the government is also paying attention to environmental concerns.

The court remarked that the construction of a parking plaza near Neela Gumbad is a positive step.