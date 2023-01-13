Smog: LHC orders action against restaurants without parking facility

LAHORE: In a step towards controlling smog, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the authorities to take action against restaurants without parking facilities, ARY News reported.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region.

The LHC bench issued orders while hearing a petition seeking the court’s intervention to curb smog. During today’s hearing, the LHC showed reservations about the commencement of development projects simultaneously.

The court summoned details of the development projects, out-of-order signals and cameras from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The chief traffic officer (CTO) Lahore raised traffic issues before the Lahore High Court bench. He said due to development projects and public gatherings at the three different spots of Lahore, traffic jam has become routine.

Read more: SMOG: LAHORE MARKETS, RESTAURANTS TO CLOSE AT 10PM

Court observed that restaurants working without proper parking facilities are also fuming traffic problems in the city and ordered to take action against such units.

“They (restaurants) are not building parking facilities nor paying taxes, if this behavior continues, the restaurants will be closed.”

Later, the LHC ordered the Punjab chief secretary not to transfer CTO Lahore, Asad Aijaz Malhi for at least six months as he has been assisting the court on the smog issue.

Comments