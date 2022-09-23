Smog: LHC orders action against stubble burning

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday the Punjab government to take action against those involved in stubble burning in the province while hearing a case on smog.

Some farmers clear their agricultural fields by burning the residue that is left on the land after harvesting to prepare the land for the next round of seeding. It is one of the biggest contributors to air pollution.

Hearing the case LHC Judge, Justice Shahid Karim expressed dissatisfaction over the steps being taken by the Lahore Development Authority. Court while ordering Punjab chief secretary to take action against stubble burning ruled that DC of the district will be held responsible where stubble burn gets reported.

The LHC also ordered LDA to take concrete steps to end encroachment from the city and ordered to fine Rs2000 over illegal parking.

The court has also summoned CEO of Lahore Parking Company on the next hearing of the case.

Earlier, Justice Shahid Karim ordered fine of Rs50,000 over stubble burning in the province and had instructed authorities to take action against people who set fire to the crops.

