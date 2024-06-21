Smog: LHC orders police to impound smoke-emitting vehicles

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered police to impound smoke-emitting vehicles running across Lahore to control smog threat, ARY News reported.

The ruling was announced by LHC bench hearing pleas seeking the court’s intervention to curb smog. Justice Shahid Karim resumed the hearing on the plea of citizen, Haroon Farooq and others.

The LHC ordered traffic police to launch a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles to address environmental pollution issues. Motorway police were also directed to take action against stubble burning.

The court warned IG Motorway police of contempt of court proceedings in case of failure.

In today’s hearing, PDMA presented its report on heatstroke, stating that an awareness drive has been launched.

Furthermore, 20 water bowsers have been moved to Cholistan to address their water needs in the hot weather.

The hearing on the pleas has been adjourned to next Friday.

What Causes Smog in Lahore?

Smoke from vehicles, factories and burning of the remains of crops have been major factors behind the dense smog that engulfs cities in the beginning days of the winter resulting in breathing issues and other health problems.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region.