Smog: LHC orders to fine vehicles over wrong parking

In a step towards controlling smog, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the authorities to fine vehicles over wrong parking in the provincial capital, ARY News reported.

The LHC bench issued orders while hearing a petition seeking the court’s intervention to curb smog. Justice Shahid Karim resumed the hearing on the plea of citizen, Haroon Farooq and others.

The LHC ordered to slap fine of Rs3,000 on the individuals washing their vehicles in homes and a fine of Rs5,000 over wrong parking in the city. The court ordered to deposit of the money of the fine in the WASA’s kitty.

The high court also showed its resentment over the Lahore Development Authority for carrying out development projects in the city despite the beginning of the smog season.

“Why the caretaker Punjab government is in a hurry for development projects, can’t it wait for four months,” the bench remarked.

What Causes Smog in Lahore?

Smoke from vehicles, factories and burning of the remains of crops have been major factors behind the dense smog that engulfs cities in the beginning days of the winter resulting in breathing issues and other health problems.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region.