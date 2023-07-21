Smog: LHC orders to seal restaurants without parking facility

LAHORE: In a step towards controlling smog, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the authorities to seal restaurants operating without parking facilities, ARY News reported.

The LHC bench issued orders while hearing a petition seeking the court’s intervention to curb smog. Justice Shahid Karim resumed the hearing on the plea of citizen, Haroon Farooq and others.

The LHC also ordered Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to end illegal parking in the city including on the service lanes.

Read more: SMOG: LAHORE MARKETS, RESTAURANTS TO CLOSE AT 10PM

The court observed that restaurants working without proper parking facilities are also fuming traffic problems in the city and ordered to take action against such units.

The illegal parking results in traffic jams which create pollution, the LHC bench remarked. Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case after summoning the progress report.

What Causes Smog in Lahore?

Smoke from vehicles, factories and burning of the remains of crops have been major factors behind the dense smog that engulfs cities in the beginning days of the winter resulting in breathing issues and other health problems.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region.