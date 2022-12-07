Smog: Private institutions to remain closed thrice a week

LAHORE: Amid the increasing threat of smog in Lahore, the government of Punjab has announced to keep private institutions, and sub-offices close thrice a week (Friday, and Saturday), ARY News reported.

The move comes in line up with the guidelines of the Lahore High Court to address the smog issue.

Punjab is badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region. A spell of heavy rains or strong winds could clear the smog caused by polluting heavy particles.

As per the notification issued by the relief commissioner Punjab, the private institutions will remain closed thrice a week from December 7 (today) until January 15. The move has been taken to protect masses from the smog-related diseases.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government on Wednesday notified three off days in a week for schools in the provincial capital owing to extreme smog.

As winter begins, the areas of northern Punjab come under a thick layer of fog affecting the daily life and vehicular traffic. Motorways blocked and flights are delayed or canceled due to poor visibility.

Thick hazy layer understood to be winter’s fog is a noxious smog carrying serious health hazards, experts say.

Smog is air pollution that reduces visibility. The term “smog” was first used in the early 1900s to describe a mix of smoke and fog. Smog is created by increasing vehicular and industrial emissions and burning of coal and the remains of agricultural crops. Smog has been common in industrial areas and remains a familiar sight in cities of the present day.

