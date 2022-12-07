Smog: Punjab notifies three weekly offs in Lahore schools

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday notified three off days in a week for schools in provincial capital owing to extreme smog, ARY News reported.

“All schools of Lahore will remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” official notification read. “The decision of three weekly off days will remain in force till the next order,” the government announced.

The provincial government has notified three weekly offs in Lahore’s schools on the Lahore High Court’s orders in view of the state of smog and air quality in provincial capital city.

Smoke from vehicles, factories and burning of the remains of crops have been major factors behind the dense smog that engulfs cities in the beginning days of Winter.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region.

A spell of heavy rains or strong winds could clear the smog caused by polluting heavy particles.

What is Smog?

As winter begins, the areas of northern Punjab come under a thick layer of fog affecting the daily life and vehicular traffic. Motorways blocked and flights delayed or cancelled due to poor visibility.

Thick hazy layer understood to be winter’s fog is a noxious smog carrying serious health hazards, experts say.

Smog is air pollution that reduces visibility. The term “smog” was first used in the early 1900s to describe a mix of smoke and fog. Smog is created by increasing vehicular and industrial emissions and burning of coal and the remains of agriculture crops. Smog has been common in industrial areas and remains a familiar sight in cities of present day.

Comments