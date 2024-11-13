Smog: Rawalpindi district administration seals industrial units, brick kilns

Rawalpindi district administration has launched an emergency operation to address the air pollution issue due to increasing smog, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the Rawalpindi district administration has sealed two industrial units for violating Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs).

Rawalpindi deputy commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema said a fine of Rs900,000 has been imposed on the sealed industrial units.

Furthermore, twenty-four brick kilns have been demolished and thirteen others have been stopped from operating to address the smog issue.

A total fine of 8.1 million rupees has been imposed on the brick kilns, Cheema added.

The Rawalpindi DC said four chemical factories were also sealed, and a fine of 900,000 rupees was imposed.

As part of the anti-smog operation, 6,000 vehicles were inspected and 2,711 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined worth Rs500,000.

A total of 441 owners and drivers of polluting vehicles were arrested, said the deputy commissioner.

Earlier, Lahore district administration banned outdoor activities to address the increasing threat of smog.

According to a notification issued by the DC Lahore, outdoor activities will remain suspended starting from November 11 to 17.

All sports, exhibitions, and events are suspended, as is outdoor dining at restaurants; however, religious gatherings are exempt, the notification read.

Furthermore, shops, markets, and malls will close by 8 PM, while medical stores, labs, petrol pumps, and grocery stores are exempt from the restrictions.

Large department stores are permitted to keep only grocery and medical sections open.

Lahore’s Deputy Commissioner has urged citizens to take precautions during smog, advising against unnecessary outdoor activities and ensuring mask usage.