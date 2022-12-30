Smokers to face Rs100,000 fine on PIA flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to impose Rs100,000 fines on staffers for violating the prohibition of smoking rule during flights, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PIA administration took notice of a staffer found smoking onboard. It has been decided to impose a Rs100,000 fine on the staffers who are found smoking during flights.

In a circular, the administration of the national flag carrier stated, “Recently one of our aircraft was subject to SAFA inspection, during the inspection cockpit crew were found violating the “NO SMOKING ON BOARD” policy.”

It stated that the airline has a zero-tolerance against smoking onboard.

“Any crew member found involved in violating the policy would be fined a sum of upto Rs. 100,000/- As per previous circulars, it is again reiterated that the other crew members are required to report such violations.”

“Failure to do so, other crew member on such flights would also be considered as violators of company policy and would be fined the same amount.” The airline said that strict compliance of the order is necessary for the staffers.

