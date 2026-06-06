‘Smoking Behind the Supermarket’ Is 2026’s Slow-Burn Must-Watch

What starts as a cigarette break becomes an unlikely lifeline in Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You, the slice-of-life romantic comedy that went from Twitter webcomic to award-winning manga — and now, a major 2026 anime debut.

The Story: A Chance Meeting Behind the Store

Meet Sasaki, an overworked, middle-aged office worker whose days blur into “unrewarding corporate drudgery”. His only bright spot? The smiling face of Yamada, a winsome, cheery supermarket cashier.

One evening after yet another exhausting day, Sasaki heads to the supermarket only to find he’s missed Yamada’s shift. Dejected and desperate for a smoke, he discovers there’s no smoking area. Just as he’s about to leave, a mysterious girl in a biker jacket named Tayama invites him to a secret smoking area behind the store.

That’s when Sasaki’s world tilts. The nightly smoke breaks become a refuge, and his bond with Tayama deepens — even as he remains oblivious to a key detail: Tayama is Yamada, living a dual life. What follows is a tender, will-they-won’t-they comedy about burnout, identity, and finding connection in the most unexpected places.

From Viral Webcomic to Anime Hit

Written and illustrated by Jinushi, Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You began as a webcomic on Twitter in March 2022 before moving to Square Enix’s Monthly Big Gangan magazine in August 2022. The manga struck a nerve, winning the 2022 Next Manga Award in the web category.

As of January 2026, Square Enix has published 8 tankōbon volumes, with English releases handled by Square Enix Manga & Books. Volume 6, released February 2026, finds summer heating up as Yamada attends a festival but “can’t get Sasaki off her mind,” while a jealous coworker challenges Sasaki — if he loses, he’ll never smoke with Tayama again.

Anime Adaptation Arrives July 2026

The story’s quiet intimacy is about to get the anime treatment. Asahi Production is adapting the series for television, directed by Tadato Suzuki and Aoi Mori, with scripts by Mio Inoue. The anime is set to premiere in July 2026 on JNN/TBS, with Crunchyroll licensing it for international streaming.

At its heart, Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You isn’t really about cigarettes. It’s about the small rebellions that keep burnt-out adults sane. Sasaki’s smoking isn’t glamorized — it’s a coping mechanism, a pause button on corporate life. His conversations with Tayama/Yamada offer something rarer: being seen.

The manga balances sweet humor with melancholy, showing how two lonely people build trust one smoke break at a time. As Volume 5 teases, “Yamada—shackled by the past—resolves to take the secret of ‘Tayama’ to her grave!” while Sasaki wrestles with jealousy. It’s a slow burn in every sense.

In a world of high-octane isekai and battle shonen, Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You offers something quieter and more human: the radical idea that healing can start behind a supermarket, with a stranger, a cigarette, and a little honesty.

Catch the anime this July — and maybe think twice before rushing past the cashier who makes your day better.