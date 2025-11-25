Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchal wedding delayed due to 'cheating'?

Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana and a well-known music composer, Palaash Mucha,l have reportedly postponed their wedding, which made a lot of news in print and digital media.

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) has dropped a bombshell by claiming that Palaash Muchal was caught cheating by Smriti Mandhana, and this is the real reason the marriage was postponed, not the one being quoted in the media, i.e. hospitalisation of Mandhana’s father and brother.



In this regard, the couple was about to marry on November 23 when news of the cricket player’s father’s heart attack surfaced on the internet; the groom was also hospitalised due to stress.

However, it all went wrong when speculations of a cheating scandal emerged, shocking everyone as Palash’s flirting with a girl went viral, which stirred a buzz in the world.

Following the recent development, a girl named Mary D’Costa uploaded numerous screenshots of her alleged conversation with Palash Muchhal, which has fueled more attention to the dispute, but the genuineness of the screenshots is unknown; they include his name and Instagram ID.

Many Reddit users claim he was near his girlfriend, and Mandhana’s father supposedly found out about it before the wedding, resulting in a heated exchange.

Given that neither the cicketer nor the musician has confirmed any of these assertions. The Reddit thread that claimed these things was also deleted, which increased the fans’ interest.

Notably, the chats revealed that Palash invited Mary D’Costa to meet with him, and when she asked about his and Smriti’s relationship, he described it as “mostly dead” and “long-distance.”