Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding with Palash Muchhal Citing Privacy

Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana has officially called off her wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal, emphasizing her need for privacy amid her demanding career.

The announcement, shared directly on her Instagram, marks the end of what was once anticipated as a high-profile union in the world of sports and entertainment. Mandhana, known for her elegant stroke play and leadership in the Indian women’s cricket team, addressed fans and followers with a candid post: “I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.”

She further elaborated on her decision, highlighting her unwavering commitment to representing India on the global stage.

“My focus remains on the game and honouring my country, and I kindly request everyone to respect my privacy during this time,” she added.

The cricketer, who has been a key figure in India’s T20 and ODI squads, has consistently prioritized her professional responsibilities, including upcoming international tours and domestic commitments.

The development follows an earlier postponement of the wedding, which had been scheduled amid much fanfare.

Sources close to the couple revealed that the delay was initially attributed to Mandhana’s father’s illness, a personal challenge that tested their resolve. Despite efforts to navigate these hurdles, the couple has now chosen to part ways amicably, allowing each to pursue their paths independently.

Palash Muchhal, a renowned music composer celebrated for his soulful Bollywood tracks and charitable endeavors, responded to the news with a composed statement of his own.

“I am moving on and stepping back from this personal relationship,” Muchhal shared, signaling a mutual understanding between the two. In a firm stance against speculation, he cautioned, “My team will take strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content.”

This warning underscores the couple’s frustration with unverified rumors that have circulated on social media in recent weeks.