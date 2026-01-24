Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal controversy gets fresh twist with Vednayan Mane claim

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding memories are being revisited, adding a fresh twist.

Recently, the wedding memories of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal resurfaces over the internet. The images have added a dramatic twist to what was a tightly protected story.

The ceremony, planned for November and expected to be attended by close friends and family, was suddenly called off weeks later, with both sides choosing not to explain why. At the time, reports focused on illness in the family and Muchhal’s brief hospitalisation.

Actor-producer Vidnyan Mane has offered a very different version. In an interview with HTCity, he claimed the musician was caught with another woman during the wedding celebrations. He further said, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November 23) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed”.

Mane further commented that the situation escalated quickly. “Bhayanak scene tha (it was a horrible situation), he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers.

The entire family is chindi chor (petty thief). I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me”. He has also accused Muchhal of cheating him out of Rs. 40 lakh.

Muchhal denied that claim, calling it “baseless and factually incorrect” in an Instagram story. He has not responded publicly to the latest allegations about the wedding. The couple had dated for several years and were seen as one of sport and Bollywood’s quieter celebrity pairings.

Since the split, the 29-year-old has returned to training with the Indian team, while Muchhal is reportedly moving ahead with a new film project.

This is not the first time someone close to the couple has shared the backstory of this broken marriage, but Smriti has yet to respond publicly.