Smuggled iPhones, MacBooks worth millions seized at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle iPhones, laptops and MacBooks worth millions at Islamabad international airport on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, Pakistan customs arrested three smugglers who arrived at Islamabad airport via PIA flight PK262.

The accused smugglers were carrying 106 iPhones, laptops and MacBooks worth millions. The customs officials confiscated the iPhones and MacBooks from the accused smugglers.

All three smugglers were taken into custody and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Pakistan Customs officials deployed at Islamabad International airport foiled the smuggling of cellular phones worth millions of rupees.

Officials deployed at the International Departure were busy checking passengers coming from a foreign origins.

During the process, the staff received credible information about a bid to smuggle cell phones. They intensified the screening process, during which they detained a passenger who landed at the Islamabad airport from Qatar.

The spokesman added that when the officials checked their luggage they found more than 73 smartphones worth ab over Rs10 million approximately.

