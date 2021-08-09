Staffer spots snake wrapped around baggage belt inside plane

KOLKATA: A snake was found wrapped around a baggage belt inside the aircraft of IndiGo airline when many passengers were yet to board the aircraft to depart for Mumbai.

The snake was spotted by a baggage handler when the aircraft had just landed at the Kolkata airport from Rajpur and preparing to depart for its next destination Mumbai.

A video of the incident was shared by a Twitter user, captioning it, “Perhaps the snake wanted an IndiGo flight as a belated 15th birthday offer yesterday. Thankfully, taken away by the Kolkata forest department. But just look at the speed.”

Perhaps the snake wanted an @IndiGo6E flight as a belated 15th birthday offer yesterday. Thankfully, taken away by the Kolkata forest department. But just look at the speed : 🐍 ✈ pic.twitter.com/5oKg7zBcUX — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) August 6, 2021

The aircraft had been parked at a secluded bay area when the baggage handler spotted the snake which ensued panic there and led the ground staff to immediately clear the area besides informing the airport authorities, according to Indian media reports.

The forest department officials were called in who took the reptile away for rehabilitation.

After catching the snake, an official said that it was a non-poisonous rat snake for which the authorities thought that it made its way into the plane while the baggage was being offloaded from the aircraft upon arrival from Raipur.