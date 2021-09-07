Viral video: Snake-catching attempt goes horribly wrong

Snake-catching is one of the most dangerous professions and a single mistake can prove to be fatal for those in the field.

In a recent video, an Indian named Ashok was jumping to safety after a 14-foot long venomous cobra tried to strike with its fangs in Karnataka state.

The clip shows the tail of the cobra out of the bathroom. Ashok then grabs it and began pulling towards him. Suddenly, the reptile strikes at him, while he jumps for safety and his tool goes flying.

He remained unscathed in the snake attack.

Never Judge a snake by it's tail

Snake-catching is one of the most dangerous professions in the world. Those involved in the art expose themselves to dangerous terrain and conditions to get hold of dangerous reptiles such as serpents, pythons and rattlesnakes.

The video of snake-catching often gets viral on social media with users lauding them for their bravery and abilities.

Earlier, a 60-year-old man named Parvat Gala Baria bit a snake in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district after the reptile bit the man too.

He was taken to a hospital and then shifted to another medical facility but died later in the day from the poison of the snake, the village head said.

A report mentioned that 1.2 million people have been killed due to snake bites in India in the past 20 years.