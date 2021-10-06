Viral video: Snake takes ride on car windscreen

A huge snake slithers over the windscreen of a car as a man and woman were traveling down a road, according to a video filmed from inside the vehicle, which has now gone viral.

The video begins with the snake moving around on the bonnet dangerously. As the vehicle gains speed, the snake slithers across the bonnet and reaches the windscreen.

It slides on the shiny surface and comes closer to the driver, just across the windscreen, when the person driving decides to stop the car. The video shows that they are shielded by the glass screen and watch the snake’s attempt to get closer.

The reptile moves from the bonnet to the windscreen and then to the side window as the duo is trapped inside the vehicle.

The 21-second video has been viewed over 2,500 times on YouTube.

Several people commented on the video, with many of them wondering about the species of the snake. “What kind of snake is that,” asked June Berry.

“The kind that goes SSSssssssssssSss,” replied klashnacovak47.

