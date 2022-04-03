Snapchat allows posting YouTube videos as ‘stickers’ in snaps

Snapchat has announced the launch of a new feature that would allow users to share YouTube videos within their snaps as a sticker. The feature will be available on Android and iOS, The Verge reported.

Users can now share any video from YouTube just by hitting the share button on the youtube app, select Snapchat, and the video will automatically appear in the snap as a sticker. The sticker will show the name, thumbnail, and creator of the video.

The users can change the size and location of the sticker. Viewers can click the sticker in the snap and they will be redirected to the video in the YouTube app or in the web browser.

Earlier, when a user wanted to share a YouTube video in their snap, they had to copy the video’s link from YouTube and then open Snapchat, select the paperclip icon and paste the link. The video used to appear as a resizeable banner, with a small thumbnail along with the video’s title.

Although users can still use the older version, the new feature looks more convenient and aesthetically pleasing. The new YouTube sticker feature provides a clearer look of the thumbnail and also shows the name of the creator.

