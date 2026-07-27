Snapchat introduces 'Now Playing': Share your real-time soundtrack on Snap Map

Snapchat is turning its location feature into an interactive social soundtrack. The platform has officially rolled out “Now Playing,” a new feature that lets users share what music they are actively listening to directly on the Snap Map.

By pairing Snapchat with music streaming platforms such as Spotify, the feature displays a user’s current track on their Snap Map bitmoji for friends to discover.

How Does Snap Map’s ‘Now Playing’ Work?

The new integration is designed for real-time music discovery among friends while keeping user privacy in mind.

Real-Time Track Display: Shows only the song currently being played rather than an entire playback history or previously listened tracks.

24-Hour Expiry: Music status sharing stays active as long as the user opens Snapchat within a 24-hour window from their last app usage.

Spotlight Integration: Users watching short-form videos on Snapchat Spotlight can save featured songs directly to their connected streaming library (e.g., Spotify).

According to Manny Adler, Snapchat’s Head of Music, the feature aims to help users “share the soundtrack to their day” while fostering organic music discovery among existing friend circles.

Privacy Controls & Customization Options

Addressing location and activity privacy concerns, Snapchat gives users granular control over when and with whom they share their listening status:

Manual Pause Options: Users can temporarily pause or disable music sharing for 3 hours, 24 hours, or indefinitely.

Audience Selection: Listening status is only visible to mutual friends approved within individual Snap Map sharing settings.

The Broader Social Audio Landscape

Snapchat’s update is part of a wider industry push to bring audio and music streaming right into the main social feed.

Other platforms are already leaning into this. Instagram now lets users share songs through DM Notes, and TikTok offers direct integrations that let you save trending audio clips to outside streaming apps.

Snapchat is also building on its own momentum with Snap Map. Launched back in 2017 as just a location tracker, it’s grown into a full social hub and now has over 450 million monthly active users.