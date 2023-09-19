SNGPL disconnects 175 illegal gas connections nationwide

LAHORE: In an effort to curb gas theft, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continues its crackdown, disconnected a total of 175 illegal gas connections in different regions across the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, Sui Northern – as part of its crackdown – disconnected a total of 175 illegal gas connections from Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with imposed fines to the violators exceeding Rs 2.2 million.

In addition, 17 illegal connections were disconnected in Peshawar and Mardan, while three FIRs have been registered against the individuals found in gas theft.

In twin cities of Pakistan, the crackdown led to the disconnection of 23 illegal gas connections, while in Sialkot and Sargodha, 17 connections were met a similar fate.

Furthermore, the spokesperson for SNGPL reported that 75 gas connections were disconnected in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Sahiwal.

Meanwhile, in Bahawalpur and Multan, 34 gas connections were disconnected due to their illegal use.