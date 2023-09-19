35.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Advertisement -

SNGPL disconnects 175 illegal gas connections nationwide

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: In an effort to curb gas theft, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continues its crackdown, disconnected a total of 175 illegal gas connections in different regions across the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, Sui Northern – as part of its crackdown – disconnected a total of 175 illegal gas connections from Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with imposed fines to the violators exceeding Rs 2.2 million.

In addition, 17 illegal connections were disconnected in Peshawar and Mardan, while three FIRs have been registered against the individuals found in gas theft.

In twin cities of Pakistan, the crackdown led to the disconnection of 23 illegal gas connections, while in Sialkot and Sargodha, 17 connections were met a similar fate.

Furthermore, the spokesperson for SNGPL reported that 75 gas connections were disconnected in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Sahiwal.

Meanwhile, in Bahawalpur and Multan, 34 gas connections were disconnected due to their illegal use.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.