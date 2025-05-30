SNGPL Issues Notices to Defaulting Consumers

Lahore- 30 May 2025: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued reminder notices to several public sector organizations and departments for the payment of long-outstanding dues. The company urges all such public sector entities to settle their dues immediately to avoid further legal or administrative action. Final notices have been served to these defaulters during April 2025.

Among the defaulters, government hospitals owe a substantial amount. Hospitals under the Federal Government owe Rs. 183.62 million, those under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Government owe Rs. 106.08 million, and Punjab Government hospitals owe Rs. 1.1228 billion. The total outstanding dues from these hospitals amount to Rs. 1.4125 billion.

Police departments are also among the major defaulters. The Federal Police owe Rs. 141.5 million, KPK Police owe Rs. 63.13 million, and Punjab Police owe Rs. 295.04 million, bringing the total outstanding dues from police departments to Rs. 499.7 million.

In the prison sector, jails in KPK owe Rs. 38.58 million, while those in Punjab owe Rs. 569 million. The total outstanding dues from jails come to Rs. 607.5 million.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) of the Federal Government owes Rs. 251.2 million.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is a major defaulter. The Federal PWD owes Rs. 118.46 million, KPK PWD owes Rs. 5.028 million, and Punjab PWD owes Rs. 18.114 million.

The combined outstanding dues from all PWDs total Rs. 141.6 million.

Educational institutions have also accumulated unpaid dues. Federal institutions owe Rs. 65.58 million, KPK institutions owe Rs. 17.14 million, and Punjab institutions owe Rs. 32.554 million. The total outstanding dues from educational institutions stand at Rs. 115.28 million.

Miscellaneous government institutions owe substantial amounts as well. Federal institutions owe Rs. 198.88 million, those in KPK owe Rs. 76.92 million, and Punjab-based institutions owe Rs. 410 million. The total outstanding dues in this category amount to Rs. 685.8 million.

Defaulter Names and Outstanding Amounts

The Commandant Police, Training College Sihala, Islamabad, owes Rs. 146.37 million. M/s General Hospital, Ferozepur Road, Lahore, has outstanding dues of Rs. 97.74 million. The Executive Engineer (XEN), Punjab House, Sector F-5, Islamabad, owes Rs. 89.21 million. The Medical Superintendent, Surgical Tower, Mayo Hospital, Lahore, is liable for Rs. 85.7 million.

The Deputy Director, Mechanical Division 2 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Room No. 1, Block Q, Pak Secretariat Building, Islamabad, for Pak House, owes Rs. 61.66 million. Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), G-8/3, Islamabad, has dues of Rs. 61.4 million. The Superintendent Jail, Central Jail, Gujranwala, owes Rs. 60.99 million. The Medical Director, Children Hospital, Ferozepur Road, Lahore, owes Rs. 60.3 million.

The Medical Superintendent of Surgical Ward, ENT Ward, and Medical Wards No. 1 and 2, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur, has outstanding dues of Rs. 55.21 million. The Assistant Executive Engineer, PM House Complex, Islamabad, owes Rs. 51.76 million. The Superintendent, Adyala Jail, Rawalpindi, is liable for Rs. 49.67 million. The Medical Superintendent, District Headquarters Hospital, Mianwali Road, Sargodha, owes Rs. 44.26 million.

The Medical Superintendent, Services Hospital, Jail Road, Lahore, has dues of Rs. 42.06 million. The Superintendent Jail, Cook of Food for Inmates, Multan, owes Rs. 40.88 million. The Deputy Director, Mechanical Division No. 1, CDA, Islamabad, for the Prime Minister Secretariat, owes Rs. 40.39 million. The Superintendent Jail, District Jail, Lahore, is liable for Rs. 40.28 million. The Director, Poultry Farms, Murree Road, Rawalpindi, has dues of Rs. 39.83 million. The Airport Security Force at the New Islamabad International Airport owes Rs. 39.57 million. The Medical Superintendent, Services Hospital, Radiology Department, Jail Road, Lahore, owes Rs. 38.46 million. The Medical Superintendent, New OPD Block, Services Hospital, Lahore, owes Rs. 38.25 million.

The Medical Superintendent, Children Hospital, Abdali Road, Chowk Fawara, Multan, is liable for Rs. 37.59 million. The Medical Superintendent, Modern Burn Unit, Nishtar Hospital, owes Rs. 37.29 million. The Administrator, Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, has dues of Rs. 36.37 million. The Deputy Director, E/M Maintenance Division, Parliament House, CDA Islamabad, owes Rs. 34.84 million. The Medical Superintendent, Jinnah Hospital, New Campus, Lahore, owes Rs. 34.66 million. M/s Mayo Hospital, Lahore, has outstanding dues of Rs. 34.18 million. The Deputy Director, Air-conditioning, CDA Secretariat, M Block, Islamabad, owes Rs. 34.07 million. The Superintendent Jail, Central Jail, Residential Colony, High Security Prison, Mianwali, is liable for Rs. 29.22 million.

The Superintendent Jail, Central Jail, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, owes Rs. 28.86 million. The Deputy Director, Mechanical Division 2, Room No. 1, Block Q, Pak Secretariat Building, Islamabad, for Block K, owes Rs. 28.50 million. Lady Wellington Hospital, Ravi Road, Lahore, has dues of Rs. 28.41 million. The Medical Superintendent, Laundry Plant, Nishtar Medical College, Multan, owes Rs. 27.42 million. The Deputy Director, Mechanical Division-I, Federal Government Services Hospital, G-6/3, Islamabad, is liable for Rs. 25.76 million. The Deputy Director (E/M), Maintenance Division, Parliament House, Islamabad, owes Rs. 25.17 million. The Superintendent, District Jamil Jail Mess, Shorkot Road, Toba Tek Singh, has outstanding dues of Rs. 24.19 million. The Medical Superintendent, Mayo Hospital, Lahore, Mayo Kitchen, owes Rs. 23.93 million.

The Rapid Response Force, ICT Police Secretariat, H-11/2, Islamabad, owes Rs. 23.17 million. The Medical Superintendent, T.H.Q. Hospital, Kuldana Road, Murree, has dues of Rs. 22.57 million. The Medical Superintendent, Operation T, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur, owes Rs. 22.56 million. The Superintendent Jail, District Jail, Sheikhupura, is liable for Rs. 22.49 million. The Deputy Director, Mechanical Division-II, Room No. 1, Block Q, Pakistan Secretariat, Islamabad, for Govt Hostel, owes Rs. 22.43 million. The Medical Superintendent, General Hospital Plant Room, HVAC System near Hospital Masjid, Master Plan Phase-2, General Hospital, Lahore, owes Rs. 21.53 million. The Medical Superintendent, Rawalpindi General Hospital, Murree Road, Rawalpindi, owes Rs. 21.49 million.

The Medical Superintendent, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore, has dues of Rs. 20.39 million. The Medical Superintendent, Laundry Plant, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur, owes Rs. 20.22 million. The Resident Director, Sindh House, Islamabad, owes Rs. 19.55 million. The Superintendent Jail, District Jail, Muzaffargarh, is liable for Rs. 19.23 million.

The Administrator, Markaz-e-Tayyaba, GT Road, Muridke, owes Rs. 19.01 million. The Superintendent, New Central Jail, Stadium Road, Bahawalpur, has dues of Rs. 18.75 million. The Deputy Director, E/M Division, CDA Islamabad, for Aiwan-e-Saddar, owes Rs. 18.65 million. The Medical Superintendent, DHQ Hospital, Abbottabad, Post Code 22010, is liable for Rs. 18.15 million. The Medical Superintendent, Lahore General Hospital, Ferozepur Road, Lahore, owes Rs. 17.76 million. The SDO Baluchistan, House F-5/2, Agha Khan Road, Islamabad, owes Rs. 17.64 million.

District Central Prison, Hafizabad, owes Rs. 17.41 million, while the Superintendent Jail, District Jail Faisalabad, has dues of Rs. 17.12 million. The Medical Superintendent of New District Headquarter Hospital, Haripur, owes Rs. 16.89 million. Superintendent Jail, District Jail Sargodha, owes Rs. 16.42 million, and Police Training College Hangu has dues of Rs. 16.30 million. The SDO BMCW Superintendent, Central Jail Abbottabad (Post Code 22010), owes Rs. 14.98 million, followed by Superintendent New Central Jail Multan (Family Jail), Rs. 14.48 million. The Assistant Director, P.D. PIU-FSA, Home Department, Forensic Science Laboratory Lahore, owes Rs. 14.29 million.

The Deputy Director E/M CDA, Capital Hospital Surgical Block G-6/2 Islamabad, owes Rs. 14.04 million. The Deputy Director Works III (E&M), Police Barrack No.1, Diplomatic Enclave G-5 Islamabad, owes Rs. 13.88 million. The Executive Engineer, CEM DIV-I, Pak PWD, F-5 Islamabad, owes Rs. 13.83 million. Superintendent District Jail, Kitchen Use Khanewal owes Rs. 13.69 million, and Project Director, Islamabad Hospital Complex, F-6/2 Islamabad, owes Rs. 13.52 million. District Superintendent Jail, Kitchen Block Attock, owes Rs. 13.40 million, with Superintendent of Jail Rahim Yar Khan owing Rs. 13.10 million.

The Govt Mental Hospital, Gulberg Road Lahore, owes Rs. 12.98 million, XEN Northern Area House, F-5/1 Islamabad, Rs. 12.86 million, and the Medical Superintendent District Hospital Muzaffargarh owes Rs. 12.84 million. The SSP Police Lines Barracks Chakwal owes Rs. 12.60 million. UCH Gulberg-III Lahore owes Rs. 12.34 million. Superintendent District Jail Sialkot owes Rs. 12.05 million, District Jail Multan owes Rs. 11.85 million, and District Jail Kasur owes Rs. 11.51 million. M/s Lady Aitchison Hospital Lahore owes Rs. 11.32 million. Executive Engineer E/M 5 Chamba House Lahore owes Rs. 11.26 million, Deputy Director CDA Police Station F-7 Markaz Islamabad owes Rs. 11.18 million, and Medical Superintendent (Incinerator), DHQ Hospital Kasur owes Rs. 11.10 million. The Medical Superintendent, A&E Block, Mayo Hospital Lahore, owes Rs. 10.98 million, with the Deputy Director (Planning), International Level Swimming Pool Lahore owing Rs. 10.65 million.

Superintendent District Jail Jhelum owes Rs. 10.63 million, District Jail Shahpur owes Rs. 10.35 million, and Zonal Administrator Auqaf Data Darbar Langar Khana Lahore owes Rs. 10.21 million, the same as Principal Services Institute Medical Sciences Lahore. The Incharge Police Lines Emergency Barracks Abbottabad owes Rs. 9.91 million. Deputy Director DRS Hostel G-6/2 Islamabad owes Rs. 9.84 million, SSP Mess Chung Lahore owes Rs. 9.75 million, Deputy Director Elec DIV CDA Police Lines H-11 Islamabad owes Rs. 9.63 million, and Deputy Director Electrical II CDA Heliport G-6/4 Islamabad owes Rs. 9.59 million.

The CEO of Wah General Hospital, Wah Cantt, owes Rs. 9.59 million, Semi-Permanent Police Barrack F-5 Islamabad owes Rs. 9.48 million, and SDO GOR-1 Hall Lahore owes Rs. 9.34 million. The Institute of Public Health, Birdwood Road, Lahore owes Rs. 9.23 million, Executive Engineer E/M Cardiac Surgery PIMS Islamabad owes Rs. 9.20 million, and Superintendent Jail District Jail Lodhran owes Rs. 9.04 million. MS Mayo Hospital Lahore owes Rs. 8.61 million, Deputy Director Works-III Police Barracks G-5 Islamabad owes Rs. 8.30 million, and Deputy Director Mech-I FGSH G-6/3 Islamabad owes Rs. 8.24 million.

Superintendent Jail Central Jail Sahiwal owes Rs. 8.18 million, District Jail Bahawalnagar owes Rs. 8.10 million, and Central Prison Mardan owes Rs. 7.97 million. SP Headquarters Traffic Police Manawan Lahore owes Rs. 7.77 million, Executive Director Child Health Centre PIMS owes Rs. 7.69 million, Headquarters Resident Colony Bahawalpur owes Rs. 7.68 million, and Director (Works) National Institute for Handicapped Islamabad owes Rs. 7.55 million.

Superintendent Central Jail Peshawar owes Rs. 7.39 million, Deputy Director Works III Barrack II Diplomatic Enclave G-5 Islamabad owes Rs. 7.35 million, PIMS Hostel No. 142 Islamabad owes Rs. 7.17 million, and Superintendent Jail District Jail Vehari owes Rs. 7.06 million. NESPAK G-5/2 Islamabad owes Rs. 6.84 million, Estate Officer Punjab Assembly Lahore owes Rs. 6.73 million, and Medical Superintendent CH & ICH Multan owes Rs. 6.65 million. Deputy Director Electrical DIR-I CDA 20-Bed Hospital for Police Lines H-11 Islamabad owes Rs. 6.65 million. Superintendent Jail District Jail Gujrat owes Rs. 6.53 million, Medical Superintendent Orthopedic and Physiotherapy Ward Mayo Hospital Lahore owes Rs. 6.49 million, Tehsil Headquarters Tehsil Hospital Chichawatni owes Rs. 6.25 million, and Mess Police Lines Civil Lines Gujrat owes Rs. 6.19 million. SDO Building M Haseeb Khan S/O M Saleem Khan, Dolphin Police Lines HQ, Walton Road, Lahore owes Rs. 6.15 million.

Superintendent Jail (M/S Central Jail) Mianwali owes Rs. 6.06 million, XEN 2nd Provincial Division Kitchen Punjab House Rawalpindi Cantt owes Rs. 5.94 million, Managing Director Shamim Farm Residences Raiwind Road Lahore owes Rs. 5.90 million, and Principal Allama Iqbal College New Campus Lahore owes Rs. 5.81 million. Saif-Ullah Khalid Eidgah Saddar Lahore Cantt owes Rs. 5.70 million, Ahmed Naveed (District Jail Jhang) owes Rs. 5.63 million, and Semi-Permanent Police Barrack No. 4 F-6/3 Islamabad owes Rs. 5.50 million.

Superintendent of Police District Police Line Office GT Road Nowshera owes Rs. 5.45 million, Chief Security Officer Kuri Road Rawalpindi owes Rs. 5.39 million, M/s THQ Hospital Taxila owes Rs. 5.38 million, and SSP Police Office SSP Peshawar Cantt owes Rs. 5.25 million. Executive Engineer (Provincial Building Division) Sahiwal (Gas Kitchens for Prisoners and Staff at High Security Prison) owes Rs. 5.25 million, M/s Fatima Enterprises Ltd Shah Jamal Road Muzaffargarh owes Rs. 5.17 million, Superintendent of Police HQ H-11 Islamabad (VHF Control Police Station Aabpara) owes Rs. 5.12 million, and Deputy Medical Superintendent ENT Ward Women & Children’s Hospital Abbottabad (Post Code 22010) owes Rs. 5.07 million.