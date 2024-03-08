19.9 C
Saturday, March 9, 2024
SNGPL to provide uninterrupted gas supply during Sehr, Iftar

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has decided to ensure uninterrupted gas supply during Sehr and Iftar in the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the SNGPL spokesperson, an uninterrupted gas supply will be provided from 2:30 am to 8 am for Sehr and from 3 pm to 10 pm for Iftar.

In addition to forming monitoring teams to resolve gas pressure issues, Sui Northern Gas has also established control rooms. The spokesperson also stated that consumers can call 1199 to lodge complaints regarding gas pressure or supply.

The SNGPL also appealed to gas consumers to be cautious while using gas during Sehr and Iftar .

