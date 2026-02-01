Snoop Dogg shows a side fans rarely see amid family tragedy

Snoop Dogg is standing firmly by his daughter, Cori Broadus, after the heartbreaking loss of her 10-month-old baby girl, Codi Dreaux. The veteran rapper shared his grief quietly but clearly, showing support for Cori as she navigates an unimaginable moment.

Snoop Dogg acknowledged the loss on social media over the weekend, posting a family photo with Cori and his sons. There were no long words, no explanations. Just a brief message that reflected pain, love, and solidarity. Sometimes, that says more than anything else.

Cori Broadus had earlier shared the devastating news herself. Her post was raw and emotional, centred on the bond she shared with her daughter and the emptiness left behind. Friends, fans, and fellow artists quickly flooded her page with support.

Snoop Dogg’s sons also rallied around their sister. One of them reposted the family photo with a message that made it clear Cori would never face this alone. The Broadus family closed ranks, publicly and privately.

Codi’s life had been a difficult one from the start. Cori Broadus had revealed months ago that her daughter was born extremely early after serious pregnancy complications. The baby spent nearly her entire life in intensive care before finally coming home earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cori Broadus (@princessbroadus)



For a brief moment, it seemed like the hardest part was over.

Snoop Dogg has often spoken about family being his anchor, and this moment showed that side of him again. Not the global rap icon, but a father and grandfather in mourning. Snoop Dogg’s support was quiet, but constant.

Cori’s fiancé also shared his grief, posting a message that reflected the pain of losing a child while holding on to faith and love.

For Snoop Dogg, this is not about headlines or fame. It’s about family. And right now, Snoop Dogg is doing what he has always done best — showing up for his own.