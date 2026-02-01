Snoop Dogg stands by daughter amidst granddaughter’s loss

Following the passing of his infant granddaughter, Snoop Dogg has signalled that he stands firmly behind his daughter, Cori Broadus. The 54-year-old American rapper offered a quiet gesture of support after 10-month-old Codi Dreaux passed away on Saturday, January 31.

Snoop Dogg shared a photo on Instagram alongside his sons, Cordell and Corde, and his daughter, Cori, simply captioning the post with heart and prayer-hand emojis. Cordell also posted the image to his Instagram Stories, writing to his sister, “Lil sis, we got you forever.”

Earlier that day, Cori shared the tragic news on her own Instagram Stories. Alongside a black-and-white picture of herself holding Codi, she wrote, “Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi.”

Cori originally announced her pregnancy in December 2024. Codi was delivered prematurely at six months, and Cori later spoke about the emotional toll of the experience. “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed… Thank you, God, for getting me this far no matter the odds that are constantly thrown against me,” she wrote at the time.

Cori subsequently revealed that she had suffered from HELLP syndrome and required a C-section. Her daughter remained in the NICU for ten months before finally returning home earlier this year. On January 6, Cori commemorated the milestone with a photo of the two of them in bed, writing, “She’s home. Thank you for every prayer, every message, and every ounce of love. God heard them all.”

Following the news of Codi’s passing, Cori’s fiancé, Wayne Deauce, posted his own tribute. Sharing a photo of himself holding his daughter, he wrote, “I’ve been th