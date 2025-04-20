‘Snow White’ struggles at the box office as rotten tomatoes score dips further

After a stellar year in 2024, when Disney’s movies grossed over $5 billion worldwide, 2025 has not started off well for the studio. One of its major disappointments has been the Snow White remake, which has faltered both at the global box office and with critics.

The film, which boasts a budget of over $250 million, has struggled to attract audiences. With just $85 million in domestic earnings, the movie is unlikely to reach the $100 million mark, and its performance overseas has been equally underwhelming.

Globally, the film Snow White has earned under $185 million, with little chance of hitting the $200 million threshold.

The film’s commercial failure has been attributed to a number of factors, most notably its inability to capture the magic of Disney’s original animated classic.

Audiences have been unimpressed with the film’s lack of innovation, and it’s been poorly received by critics, which is reflected in its falling Rotten Tomatoes score. The studio had hoped for a major win, but Snow White has instead become a costly misstep.

Adding to the film’s troubles, lead actress Rachel Zegler has faced online criticism following her pro-Palestine comments.

While the trolling has been widely condemned, it is not the cause of the film’s struggles. Instead, the disappointing box office numbers suggest that the film simply didn’t appeal to enough viewers.

Directed by Marc Webb, best known for The Amazing Spider-Man and 500 Days of Summer, Snow White was meant to bring a fresh take on a beloved tale. However, it appears the film’s overblown budget and lacklustre execution have led to a significant loss for Disney.

With the A Minecraft Movie continuing to dominate the box office, Disney is left reflecting on how a beloved property like Snow White could fail so spectacularly.