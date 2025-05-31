web analytics
Snowfall brings frosty weather back in GB region

CHILAS: Snowfall at various areas of Gilgit Baltistan amid the hot weather of May brought frosty weather again in the region.

Tourists in Diamer and Chilas region enjoyed an unexpected treat with turn of the weather as snowflakes from the sky dropped to the surface.

Mercury dropped below to the freezing point at Babusar Top, Nanga Parbat and Battugah Top with the snowfall.

Babusar Naran highway closed for the traffic owing to the snowfall. Traffic flow also affected at the Karakoram Highway at Kohistan Jajal point due to landsliding.

Babusar Road, which connects Naran in the Kaghan Valley with Chilas in Gilgit-Baltistan, was recently reopened to traffic after remaining closed for seven months.

Babusar Top and Babusar Pass usually remain closed from November to June every year owing to heavy snow.

Situated at an altitude of 13,700 feet above sea level, Babusar Top is a famous tourist spot. Tourists visiting Gilgit-Baltistan prefer to travel through Babusar Pass to enjoy the weather and breathtaking sights.

