Snowfall: Seven dead in private plane crash in Maine

Seven people were killed and one person was seriously injured on Sunday when a private jet crashed as it was taking off from an airport in Bangor, Maine, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday.

The crash of the twin-engine turbo-fan jet Bombardier Challenger 600 at Bangor International Airport happened at about 7:45 p.m., the FAA said on Monday. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, which occurred in snowy weather and in low visibility conditions.

Bombardier referred questions to the NTSB. The Bangor airport remained closed Monday morning.

The registered owner of the plane shares an address in the Texas city of Houston with personal injury law firm Arnold & Itkin.

A government official told Reuters it had arrived in Maine from Texas, and that there was a significant fire following the crash.

FAA records show the plane went into service in April 2020.

Bangor is currently covered by a winter storm warning, with the US National Weather Service predicting snow building up to depths of between 10 and 16 inches (25 to 40cm).