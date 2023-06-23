Former Miss India Earth recalls facing ‘sexism’, ‘colourism’

Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala is the latest celebrity to speak against sexism and colourism in the showbiz industry.

Sobhita Dhulipala proved her mettle in the entertainment industry by winning Femina Miss India Earth at Femina Miss India in 2013. She went on to represent India in at Miss Earth the same year.

The celebrity moved from modelling to acting and made an on-screen debut in Anurag Kashyap’s thriller film ‘Raman Raghav 2.0‘. Her career catapulted when she played a leading role in the web series ‘Made in Heaven‘.

She starred in the Tamil two-part epic ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I‘ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II‘. Her latest outing was ‘The Night Manager‘ in which she plays Anil Kapoor’s girlfriend Kaveri Dixit.

Sobhita Dhulipala will reprise her role in the sequel.

The Bollywood actress, in an interview with The Indian Express, revealed she faced sexism and colourism despite her winning Miss India Earth 2013.

“I remember…I was told many times that I’m not ‘gori’ (fair) enough…I was told to my face that I’m not pretty enough.” she said.

Sobhita Dhulipalia didn’t let the negative remarks get the better of her and be creative in her career. She said, “That’s when you start thinking out of the box, instead of waiting for a brilliant successful commercial filmmaker to ‘discover’ you.”

“What is in my control is to go for auditions, give my 100 percent,” she said.