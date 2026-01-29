Soccer Bodo/Glimt reach Champions League knockouts after comeback win at Atletico Madrid

Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 away in the Champions League on Wednesday, securing their place in the competition’s knockout stage.

Alexander Sorloth put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute, meeting David Hancko’s pinpoint cross with a powerful header.

Atletico looked set to take control early on, but the visitors had other ideas and they responded in the 34th minute when Fredrik Bjarko assisted Fredrik Sjovold to level the match with a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner, beating Jan Oblak.

The decisive moment came in the second half when Kasper Hogh latched onto a loose ball in the 59th minute, striking from close range into the bottom left corner to silence the home crowd and give the visitors a shock lead.

Atletico pushed for an equaliser, with Julian Alvarez, Nahuel Molina and Sorloth trying their best, but they were unable to pierce the Norwegian defence.

The loss left Diego Simeone’s team in 14th place in the 36-team table, securing them a spot in the seeded play-offs with 13 points. However, they missed a chance to finish in the top eight and secure automatic qualification.

Meanwhile, Bodo, who stunned Manchester City 3-1 last week, moved into 23rd place and secured a spot in the knockout stage of Europe’s premier club competition.