Iran’s men’s national soccer team wore black armbands and held schoolbags as their anthem played ahead of ​a match in Turkey on Friday in what a team ‌official said was a protest over the killing of schoolgirls on the first day of the Iran war.

Iran were playing a friendly against Nigeria in the resort town ​of Belek ahead of the World Cup in the U.S., ​Mexico and Canada where their participation is in doubt over the ⁠conflict.

The men lined up holding pink and purple bags with ​ribbons on them – a reference to the attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh ​School which Tehran says killed more than 175 people including children and teachers on the first day of joint U.S.-Israeli strikes.

“The players are holding the school ​bags close to their heart in remembrance of the 165 girls ​the Americans killed in an Iranian school,” a media official for the Iranian team ‌told ⁠Reuters.

U.S. military investigators believe it is likely that U.S. forces were responsible but have not yet reached a final conclusion or completed their investigation.

Earlier this month, some of Iran’s women’s soccer team stayed quiet during the ​national anthem at ​an Asian Cup ⁠match, leading state TV in Tehran to brand them “traitors”.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that ​while Iran’s national team were welcome to play ​in the ⁠U.S., it might not be appropriate for their “life and safety.”

Iran’s football federation said it is in discussions with soccer’s world governing body FIFA about ⁠moving ​its World Cup matches to Mexico from ​the U.S.

The squad will also play Costa Rica on Tuesday in another friendly in ​Turkey.