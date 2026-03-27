Soccer Turkey edge Romania to reach playoff final with Guler-inspired win

ISTANBUL – Turkey moved within one game of ending their long World Cup absence as Ferdi Kadioglu’s second-half goal ​secured a 1-0 win over Romania in their playoff ‌semi-final on Thursday, following a moment of brilliance from Arda Guler.

In a high-stakes encounter at Besiktas Park, the deadlock was broken in the 53rd ​minute when Real Madrid midfielder Guler produced a superb defence-splitting ​pass to pick out Kadioglu, who controlled and finished ⁠calmly to give the hosts the lead.

That proved decisive in ​a tight contest between two sides seeking a return to the ​World Cup after long absences, with Turkey last appearing in 2002 and Romania in 1998.

Guler said the move had been discussed in the dressing room ​at halftime as Turkey looked to break down Romania’s defensive block.

“We ​discussed the goal at the halftime break. I would get the ball and ‌Ferdi ⁠would make a run into the penalty box. It happened exactly how we planned it,” he told Turkish broadcaster TV8.

Turkey grew in confidence after going ahead and came close to doubling their ​advantage shortly afterwards, ​with Juventus’ Kenan ⁠Yildiz cutting in from the left and striking the crossbar with a superb curling effort.

Romania, who ​had kept the hosts at bay in a ​cautious first ⁠half, pushed forward in search of an equaliser but were unable to break through as Turkey held firm to see out the ⁠victory.

The ​win sends Turkey into the playoff final ​on March 31, where they will face Slovakia or Kosovo for a place at ​the 2026 World Cup.