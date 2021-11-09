Social activist Muhammad Zada shot dead in Malakand

SWAT: A renowned social activist Muhammad Zada Agra was gunned down in the College Colony area of Sakhakot in Malakand by unidentified men, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Muhammad Zada, who was reportedly also a member of the Insaf Student Federation, the student wing of the ruling PTI, was killed on Monday after he had launched a campaign against the “drug mafia”.

His murder sparked outrage and a large number of people gathered in Sakhakot and staged a sit-in against local authorities.

According to protesters, Muhammad Zada had been killed for raising his voice against the drug mafia in Malakand agency. They demanded justice from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and immediate arrest of culprits.

DC, AC removed from post

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took strict notice of the murder of social activist Muhammad Zada and suspended Deputy Commissioner and Assistant commissioners from their posts.

Talking to media, KP govt spokesperson Kamran Bangash said that Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner Malakand had been suspended and made OSD.

Earlier, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had sought a report from Inspector General Police and directed him to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

He said that a transparent inquiry would be held into the incident and culprits would be punished.

“No one is above the law. The government will provide complete legal assistance to the affected family,” the chief minister said in a statement.

Mahmood Khan also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family for the irreparable loss and prayed for the eternal peace of the soul of the deceased.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!