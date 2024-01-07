23.9 C
Social media platforms ‘down’ across Pakistan

Internet services were disrupted across Pakistan as users reported difficulties accessing popular social media platforms, including X, Facebook and YouTube on Sunday, Internet Monitor Downdetector said.

According to Downdetector, the social media platforms, especially the website versions have been down shortly after 5pm local time.

Users in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad began experiencing difficulties accessing social media sites shortly after 4pm. Additionally, users also complained about sluggish internet services.

A sharp rise in connection outages on YouTube, X and Facebook was seen in downdetector’s graphs.

The reason behind the widespread disruption is yet not clear as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any statement.

A similar widespread disruption was reported last month when users reported difficulties accessing social media platforms across Pakistan.

