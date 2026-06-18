DUBAI: Following the ban on social media use in numerous global countries for children, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) became the latest country to restrict children under 15.

The UAE Cabinet has banned children under 15 from creating or using social media accounts.

Under the new regulation, users aged 15–16 will have restricted access. Platforms will be required to introduce safeguards, including age-appropriate content filters, disabled stranger interactions, screen time limits, and parental controls.

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Social media platforms have been given up to 12 months to comply with the new requirements by the UAE government.

Earlier in 2026, the UAE also rolled out one of the region’s most comprehensive child online safety laws, the law covering global apps like TikTok, Twitch, Roblox, and e-commerce platforms.

The Child Digital Safety (CDS) Law tightens rules around harmful content, addictive design, and children’s data collection.