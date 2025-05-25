PKCERT issues urgent alert for social media users

The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (PKCERT) has issued a high-priority alert, warning social media users about a major data breach involving platforms such as Google, Microsoft, and Facebook, ARY News reported.

According to the alert, over 1.8 billion records from various social media applications have been leaked. Among these, 184 million passwords are confirmed to have been compromised.

The team has strongly advised users to immediately change passwords of all sensitive apps and accounts. Furthermore, users are urged to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) as an additional layer of security.

The alert also warns users to avoid clicking on suspicious links and to regularly monitor their accounts for any unusual activity.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation and have called on the public to stay vigilant and take necessary cyber safety precautions.

Earlier, in December 2024, The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (PKCERT) issued an advisory warning of a security vulnerability in Microsoft’s Windows operating system, maintaining that the vulnerability poses a threat to users’ systems and personal information.

According to the advisory issued, there was a risk that users’ systems may be hacked and personal information stolen due to this security flaw. The vulnerability could have been exploited to steal user credentials, domain names, and passwords.

Furthermore, the security flaw could have allowed unauthorised access to sensitive information without even opening files. Windows versions 7 to 11 are potentially affected by this vulnerability.

The National Cyber Emergency Response Team had recommended that users exercise caution when using shared drives, folders, and email attachments. Users were advised to keep their passwords complex and change them frequently.

Moreover, users were warned against using the same password for multiple applications. The users had also been advised to regularly change their password.

The National Cyber Emergency Response Team had emphasised the importance of taking preventive measures to avoid data theft and system hacking.

Failure to take these precautions may had resulted in data theft and system hacking