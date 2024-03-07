‘Rebel Moon’ stars admits negative reviews ‘deeply affected’ her

Hollywood actress Sofia Boutella said the negative reviews of her Netflix movie ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire‘ took a toll on her physical and emotional state.

‘Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire‘, directed by renowned filmmaker Zack Snyder, followed a young woman seeking out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them take a stand against Regent Balisarius after the regime threatens a colony on the edge of a galaxy.

The first film of the two-part movie received negative reviews from fans and critics. The film has a dismal audience score of 21% on Rotten Tomatoes and a miserly 31% on Metacritic.

A report by the US showbiz news agency quoted Sofia Boutella, who plays protagonist Kora in the series, admitting to feeling disturbed by the negative reactions in an interview. The actress said she felt that she could face the toxicity till the film was released.

“I always thought that I was fully armed to take on those punches, and then I read the critics that came down on Rebel Moon, and it really affected me,” Sofia Boutella said. “I’m just gonna be honest about it. I feel like I’m carrying it for everybody that cared so much about this project, and that’s what affected me. Not the way I look.

“If anything, I’ve been pretty lucky and people like my work in it, but the movie was criticized.”

Sofia Boutella went on to say that its difficult to see something – in which youheart, tears, and sweat – being demolished to that extent. The actress said she feels proud to have been part of the project.

It is pertinent to mention that Sofia Boutella will reprise her role in the sequel ‘Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver‘, which streams on the OTT platform on April 12, 2024.

